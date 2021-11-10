Christmas season is on its way, and to get us in the mood, our friends at Paul’s are introducing us to 3 new egg nog flavours!

Now, for those not sure what Egg Nog is, it’s a drink mixed with alcohol, a beaten egg, milk and sugar to create the most delicious concoction.

The three delicious flavours that Paul’s introduced to us are Bundaberg Rum, Bailey’s & original flavoured egg nog!

If you want to get your hands (or mouths) on one of these delicious flavours, you can now purchase them at your local Woolworths.

Merry Christmas & happy drinking!