I’m always down for a new type of custard; it’s honestly the most versatile dessert.

You can pour it cold over warm desserts, or pour it warm over cold desserts, or soak biscuits in it or layer a cake with it, or bloody hell, drink it straight from the carton.

It definitely feels like Christmas is around the corner when custards come back in vogue, and Pauls is doing it in style with their Bailey’s flavoured custard.

It’s appeared on their site again in time for Santa to sleigh into town!

Pauls Bailey’s Premium Custard boasts a ‘creamy custard with a classic Bailey’s flavour’…” perfect on its own, but why not try it dolloped on a Christmas pudding, layered in a trifle.’

Uhh, that’s an excellent suggestion, thank you very much, Mr Paul.

They come in 600ml tubs and are currently available in Woolies!

Advertisement

Advertisement