We couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate World Chocolate Day than finding out that Fantales Inspired Choc Caramel Custard exists!

This choc-caramel flavoured custard is an extra creamy custard leaving you with a classic Fantales aftertaste.

If you wanted even better news, they only cost $2.50 and are available via Woolworths supermarkets.

It sounds like they will only be around for a limited time, so you better get your hands on one of these mouth-watering custard cups before they’re all gone!