Pascall’s have dropped their latest flavour of Marshmallows and it’s a goodie!

Mocha flavour paired with Vanilla Marshmallows which is gonna make the ultimate hot chokkie topping.

Grocery Geek has reported the 280g bag will be available from Coles, Woolworths, IGA and other independent supermarkets.

Going for $4.00 a pop, Coles hasn’t currently got it on their website but have you seen this product floating around?