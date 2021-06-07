The tried and tested Choc Banana combo can do no wrong in my eyes.

It’s a classic, it works, it’s delicious.

Paddle Pop has revealed they’ve released their own Paddle Pop Choc Banana tubs in Australia swirling together their two iconic flavours!

Now you no longer have to pick between your two faves and you can feel good about it because Paddle Pop has teamed up with WIRES to roll out ‘Water for Wildlife Project’!

800 water tanks will be installed on properties across Australia that have been critically impacted by drought, fire and extreme heat.

If this is you, you can apply for a tank too, just head here:

The Paddle Pop Choc Banana Tubs can be bought from Coles, IGA or Aldi for only $8 a pop!

Advertisement

Advertisement