SA-KA-TA (doo doo doo, doo doo doo)

The old advertisement lives on in my mind forever and so will this new series of Sakata rice crackers because they come in adorable star shapes!

The on-the-go packs come in a bag of 7 smaller individual packets and only hit 55 calories a serving!

The 7-pack is only $2.75 at Woolworths but if Woolies isn’t your local, they should be available in various IGA’s, Foodland, and independent grocery stories too.

As of now it looks like we only have the plain and cheddar flavours, but hopefully, they add to the list because I want my crunchy stars in BBQ please and thank you.