We’ve all heard of eating ice cream straight from the tub, and now we’ve got cheesecake straight from the jar!

Coming off the back of their popular larger size which launching last year, eagle-eyed shoppers have discovered a new variation of Oreo Cheesecake in supermarkets.

The smaller cheesecakes still have the delicious crumb base and the topping we know and love, but come in glass ramekins. All you need is a spoon!

Foodie blog foodfindsgeelong described the dessert as having “super creamy vanilla cheese filling with lots of Oreo biscuit.” We are salivating!

Tempted? You’ll find the two-packs at Coles for $6.50 in the freezer aisle.

