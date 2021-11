Oh my Oreo, look at this beautiful creation!

Firstly, move over Gingerbread houses! Oreo cookie houses are the next best thing.

The oreo kit includes Oreo Cookies, pre-made icing with tips & mini hundreds and thousands, which you can put together in just 5-easy steps.

The good thing about this is that you can build it in just 5-easy steps!

The Oreo house kit is now available at Woolworths for $9.00 per kit; however, I think these will sell out quick, so get your hands on them ASAP!