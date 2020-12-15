One of Melbourne’s best venues for cheap food has closed its doors, and it’s unknown whether they will reopen.

Windsor’s Lucky Coq is known for offering some of the cheapest meals that you can find on Chapel Street, and is famous for its $5 pizzas.

The pub, on the corner of Chapel and High Streets had just reopened for dine-in patrons on Friday December 11.

However, management took to Facebook on Tuesday to announce the venue’s closure, but stopped short of offering an explanation.

“It’s with a very heavy heart that we announce Lucky Coq will be closing its doors until further notice, effective immediately,” the Facebook post read.

“Like many venues across Melbourne, we have experienced some serious challenges with recruitment and unfortunately, it’s just not possible for us to continue to trade at this stage.”

The Herald Sun reports that staff shortages could be behind Tuesday’s indefinite closure.

