Two paramedics who were on a late-night KFC run have led police to uncover an illegal party that breaches Victoria’s newly introduced health orders.. and it has led to $26,000 in fines.

Victoria’s Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton said on Friday that 60 fines had been dished out in the past 24 hours.

Sixteen of those were issued to a single gathering, which was found as two people ordered 20 meals at the fast-food restaurant at 1:30 AM on Friday.

The paramedics reported the issue to the police, who traced the car number plate to the home.

Police attended the townhouse and found two people asleep and 16 others outside attending a birthday party.

All 16 were issued with a $1,652 fine, which Patton said was an “expensive night”.

“That is ridiculous that type of behaviour,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“That is $26,000 that birthday party is costing them. That is a heck of a birthday party to recall.”

Melbourne’s stage 3 restrictions mean nobody can enter a home they don’t live in.

Victoria reported 288 new cases of coronavirus on Friday.