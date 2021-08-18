We all know the news has been heavy in Australia lately, so never fear, we are here with some GREAT news!

M & M have just released a chocolate spread range inspired by the original M & M chocolate flavour, and it looks as amazing as it sounds.

The spread is a chocolate hazelnut flavour with small chunks of coloured crispy balls and sounds like the perfect topping for my toast.

We know the good old saying ‘money can’t buy you happiness’, but for the small price of $35, this 350g jar of heaven is a sure way to put a smile on your face.

If this sounds like something you want to try, you can purchase it now on Amazon or wherever you buy your chocolate!

