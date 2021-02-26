Australians went crazy went Dairy Milk put their famous Marble flavoured chocolate blocks back on shelves last year. So much so, they were selling out across the country!

If you are one of those people who can’t get enough of that hazelnut taste, grab a spoon, or a biscuit, or some baking tools… SO MANY OPTIONS!

Philadelphia have launched a special edition flavour of the cream cheese – Dairy Milk Marble. Oh my goodness.

The spread has been spotted at supermarkets at a price of $4.90 for a 230g tub and shoppers are already using it on rice crackers, making desserts and eating it straight from the tub!

One social media user described the taste similar to a “praline cheesecake.” YUM!

However, if you are keen to try it out, you’ll need to be quick as it won’t be around forever. Hunt it down at Coles, IGA and independent supermarkets.

