Supermarkets are spinning all different kinds of Christmas food these days, and this take on a traditional decoration has us salivating.

Woolworths has dropped a Triple Cream Brie Wreath and this will be a must-have for cheese fans.

Pop the wreath in the microwave for 15 minutes and enjoy dipping the delicious Rosemary and Garlic Ciabatta bread into the triple cream brie centre. Cheese fans simply won’t get enough of this festive snack!

The wreath is $15 online and in stores, so snap up one of them for your next party or even the big day itself!