If you’re an ice cream, you’re a Golden Gaytime fan, it really is that simple.

And if you’re a Golden Gaytime fan, you might have noticed that they have become harder and harder to get a hold of in recent times.

Not just Golden Gaytimes either, you might have noticed that it’s been harder to pick up a Magnum, a Cornetto, a Paddle Pop…heck, even a Bubble o’ Bill!

Well, there could be a reason behind that!

Peters, the company who makes ice creams like Drumsticks and Maxibon has been accused of preventing competing ice creams (like a Gaytime) from being distributed to shops.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is looking into claims that Peters has a contract with a refrigerated trucking company that prevents them from delivering rival ice cream brands.

That’s why when you never see a Drumstick and Cornetto in the same room.

Who knew the ice cream was such brutal business?