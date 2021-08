Oak has re-released one of their cult classics, the Lime Spider flavoured milk!

It sounds weird as hell but also… strangely very yummy?

It’ll only be available for a limited time in 7-Elevens across Australia, so get in while you can.

They’re being sold for roughly $3.30 a pop and you know what?

Summer’s coming, so I’d be taking one of these home and popping a dollop of vanilla ice cream on top and sitting back in the sunshine gobbling it down.