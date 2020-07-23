Whether you sipped on it at school or enjoy a cheeky carton as an adult, Oak milk has always gone down a treat.

If we’ve got you craving the sweet taste of strawberry, chocolate or even iced coffee, you’ll want to bow down to the legends at Allen’s – they are serving up the GOODS!

The iconic brand is about to drop Oak flavoured milk bottle lollies! Yep, you’ll now be able to bite into those flavours you’ve come to love (and that includes iced coffee, for all you caffeine diehards).

Supermarkets will be slinging the bags for $2 a pop in late August. A little while a wait, but these little lollies will totally be worth it!

