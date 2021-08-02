Oh boy it’s a great time to be a lover of Caramilk and all those non-Cadbury Caramilk chocolate equivalents.

That white chocolate/caramel blend has gone from being absolutely nowhere to be seen for years to popping up just about everywhere.

And to be honest, we are here for it.

Now, Nestle are jumping on the caramel/white chocolate bandwagon, creating a new Aero chocolate block that sounds delish, but also soooo satisfying in the texture department.

The Aero Caramel Gold chocolate block is described as having: “light bubble of caramel gold choc covered with deliciously smooth milk chocolate.”

We haven’t been able to track down the block just yet, but it is about to be available in supermarkets across the country.

You can pick up a 118g block of the bubbly stuff for $2.50.

