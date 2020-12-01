We love a good fast food deal, but this is just UNREAL!

McDonald’s has announced that is slinging packets of Large Fries of just FIVE CENTS. WHAATTT!

From now until December 14, you can score the deal by heading to the MyMacca’s app. It’s available to the first 500,000 people. That may seem like a lot of people, but we reckon these will fly out the door.

There is one minor detail – you’ll need to have Apple Pay on your phone to be able to participate, so if you’ve got an iPhone, connect your credit card so you can cash in on this!

