It’s no lie that the McDonald’s menu is packed with yummy food, but perhaps one of the most fun items of all time is the old school cheeseburger shaker fries.

The sachets containing glorious seasoning for your shaking pleasure haven’t been around since 2017 and since this year has thrown us WAY into the deep end, good old Maccas is throwing us a bone!

“Our popular Cheeseburger Shaker Fries will be returning to the menu for a limited time giving our customers the option to shake things up next time they order fries,” Marketing Director Jo Feeney said.

You’ll be able to order them from Wednesday August 5. Oh, and make sure you’re responsible about it!

