Breakfast time just got way more interesting in Australia, with Nestle releasing Mini Cinnamon Churros Breakfast Cereal!

This new cereal is ‘super crunchy’ with a ‘crazy cinnamon taste’ inspired by the famous Churros pastry from Spain.

The even better news? It will only cost you about $5 and is available nationwide in most local supermarkets.

Would you try this new cereal?