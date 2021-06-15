A couple of weeks back, Nestle teased us with news of a game-changing new KitKat that is honestly going to change the lives of so many people.

Well…it was going to change the lives of our chocolate-loving vegan friends, at least.

They announced the new completely vegan KitKat, available in selected countries. The only problem was that we weren’t sure if or when it was going to come to Australia.

Now, Nestle have confirmed that plant-based Aussies will indeed be able to pick up the new KitKat very soon.

The KitKat V uses a rice-based alternative to milk for its milk chocolate, to combine with the iconic crisp wafer in a completely vegan kind of way.

“Our challenge when we set out to create a vegan-friendly KitKat was to recreate this iconic product using plant-based alternatives,” says a Nestle spokesperson.0

“To achieve this, we worked very hard to get the right balance between the milk alternative and the cocoa. The result is a vegan chocolate that we’re very proud of, and I hope all KitKat fans will love it as much as we do.”

You can pre-order your own today from the KitKat Chocolatory website, but the new chockie bar will be available in stores around the country from 26 July for $2.