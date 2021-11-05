Back in the day, you would just pop out little chocolates out of Advent Calendars in preparation for Christmas. These days, there could be anything behind the windows!

Now, coffee capsules gods Nespresso is on the case with their own calendar which will allow you to get into the festive spirit and get your caffeine fix at the same time.

In collaboration with fashion designer Johanna Ortiz, the calendar features 23 days of different coffee pods featuring both Vertuo and Original ranges.

On December 24, there will be a special gift to open right in the middle! Who doesn’t like an early present on Christmas Eve, right?

Also dropping in the new range includes a bunch of coffee pods which are inspired by the forest, including Forest Black, Forest Fruit, and Forest Almond. We’ve got an inkling they’ll pop up somewhere in the calendar…

The Nespresso x Johnanna Ortiz Advent Calendar is $38 and is available online now here!