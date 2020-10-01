No matter how hungry you are feeling, there is always something to tucker into at Nando’s – and we blame you for trying out the whole menu by now!

However, the legends behind this delicious food are feeling a little generous and have now dropped a secret menu item that will send your taste buds into overdrive.

LOADED CHIPS!!

For a limited time only, you can grab a feast of Nando’s signature PERi-PERi chips, topped with grilled capsicum, tomato and onion and your choice of PERi-PERi basting. Creamy aioli, smoky capsicum relish and feta cheese land on top and it’s HEAVEN in a box – and only $9!

If you want an extra kick, you can choose from either PERi-PERi chicken, Great Pretender or Superfood Veggie Patty as a protein option as well for a few bucks extra.

Now it is a ‘secret’ so there is a catch involved. To get your hands on the loaded chips, you’ll need to be a PERi-Perks loyalty member. The new menu item will only be available through the Nando’s new app or ‘on request’ in the restaurant.

