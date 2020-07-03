Just when we’d recovered from her tea-making effort, Tik Tok mum Michelle is back to inflict more upset.

This time, it’s beans on toast.

Guys, she just unloads a tin of baked beans onto a slice of untoasted bread before placing a single slice of cheese on top and… microwaves it.

She then has the absolute audacity to call this nightmare a traditional English breakfast.

I can’t.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As one TikTokker deadpanned, “She must be stopped.”