A new version of McCains Smilies has left heaps of people delighted they are back in the supermarket.

But a few customers have released that one of the ‘Emoji’s in the new ‘Emoticon’ shapes hasn’t quite gone according to plan.

Mum Tiana shared a snap of her find on Facebook page Mums Who Budget & Save, saying she got a middle finger!

But don’t stress, McCain has said “We’re very pleased to be bringing smiling faces back into the freezer aisle with the launch of our new McCain EmotiBites!” the spokesperson said.

“Thumbs up to those who have snagged a pack in the first week in Coles.”

So.. it must be a thumbs up, not a middle finger.

