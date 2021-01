For the first time in 20 years, Pringles has revamped their iconic look!

An official cya-later to 2020 and cya later to Mr. Pringle’s hair, he’s now a bald man with a very impressive moustache.

Did you guys know that Mr Pringle’s first name is Julius?!

I didn’t until writing this and honestly, why does it suit him so much?

You’ll start seeing the new look rolling across supermarkets and convenience store from now!