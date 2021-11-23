Over traditional gingerbread houses? Well, our friends at KitKat have you sorted!
They have released a brand new Christmas creation known as the KitKat Kabin Kit (try saying that ten times).
Each kit contains all the ingredients you need to build a the Kabin, as well as a simple 10 step instruction kit.
Included in each kit:
- 5 x KitKat Milk Chocolate Blocks
- 2 x KitKat Gold Choc Blocks
- 1 x Nestlé White Chocolate Melts
- 1 x Nestlé Milk Chocolate Melts
- 1 x Smarties Box
- 1 x Allen’s Freckles
- 1 x Allen’s Ripe Raspberries
- 1 x KitKat Santa
Warning this isn’t for those looking for a bargain as they do come at a price ($45 to be precise).
If this sounds like something you want to get your hands on check out the KitKat website linked for more information!