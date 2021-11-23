Over traditional gingerbread houses? Well, our friends at KitKat have you sorted!

They have released a brand new Christmas creation known as the KitKat Kabin Kit (try saying that ten times).

Each kit contains all the ingredients you need to build a the Kabin, as well as a simple 10 step instruction kit.

Included in each kit:

5 x KitKat Milk Chocolate Blocks

2 x KitKat Gold Choc Blocks

1 x Nestlé White Chocolate Melts

1 x Nestlé Milk Chocolate Melts

1 x Smarties Box

1 x Allen’s Freckles

1 x Allen’s Ripe Raspberries

1 x KitKat Santa

Warning this isn’t for those looking for a bargain as they do come at a price ($45 to be precise).

If this sounds like something you want to get your hands on check out the KitKat website linked for more information!

