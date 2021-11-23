Over traditional gingerbread houses? Well, our friends at KitKat have you sorted!

They have released a brand new Christmas creation known as the KitKat Kabin Kit (try saying that ten times).

Each kit contains all the ingredients you need to build a the Kabin, as well as a simple 10 step instruction kit.

Included in each kit:

  • 5 x KitKat Milk Chocolate Blocks
  • 2 x KitKat Gold Choc Blocks
  • 1 x Nestlé White Chocolate Melts
  • 1 x Nestlé Milk Chocolate Melts
  • 1 x Smarties Box
  • 1 x Allen’s Freckles
  • 1 x Allen’s Ripe Raspberries
  • 1 x KitKat Santa

Warning this isn’t for those looking for a bargain as they do come at a price ($45 to be precise).

If this sounds like something you want to get your hands on check out the KitKat website linked for more information!

