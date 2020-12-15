Christmas has come early for some of us thanks to Mornington Peninsula Brewery!

With the year we’ve had, Mornington wants to thank the frontline heros who’ve done more than we could have ever asked as well as well as reward those who’re going to be on call throughout the holiday.

The brewery is handing out 24-can cases of their new Mornington Free, a non-alcoholic beer to all emergency service workers in Victoria.

Brewery founder Matt Bebe told the Herald Sun that “We know for many of our local emergency workers, having alcohol at their Christmas parties or gatherings is rightly just not an option. Therefore, we wanted to do something special to show our support and keep our frontline workers hydrated.”

The beer can be collected at the brewery tomorrow 16th Dec and 23rd December between 3pm and 7pm!

Mornington Peninsula Brewery is located at 72 Watt Road, Mornington.