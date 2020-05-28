Winter is just around the corner which means you’ve got the perfect excuse to indulge in as many hot chocolates as you’d like. While you’re at it, scoff down a few marshmallows too!

So just in time for all those icy blasts, Nestlé has pulled through with the goods and gifted us with a treat which is incredible overdue – MILKYBAR HOT CHOCOLATE!

Yep, you heard us right. The classic Milkybar now exists in a beautiful, warm drink that you can whip up easily at home.

You can now pop down to your Coles and grab a packet of 10 sachets for $6.30 each. It’s perfect to keep in the cupboard or even at your desk when you’re finally allowed back in the office and you need that extra sugar kick.