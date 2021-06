There are many popular television figures from the 90’s that Aussies may remember if they are given the nudge, and this one used to be a “mega star.”

While getting her weekly dose of ‘The Saturday Quiz’, the 3PM Pick Up’s Monty Dimond was reminded of ‘Dougie The Pizza Hut Guy’ aka Diarmid Heidenreich.

Yumi Stynes joined in to discuss how hot this fake delivery boy used to be in the 90’s. Who didn’t want Dougie to roll up to their place and deliver two large pizzas for only $16.90?

LISTEN BELOW

Advertisement

Advertisement