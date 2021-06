If you’re anything like us, you love quick & easy food hacks!

Well, thanks to Pete from Masterchef, we have a brand new recipe for peanut butter muffins that will take no longer than 2 minutes!

Here’s how:

Want to try it yourself? All you will need is 3 tablespoons of peanut butter, 1 tablespoon of sugar, 1 egg, mix it all together and then put it in the microwave for one-and-a-half minutes.

That’s right, perfection in just 4 easy steps!

