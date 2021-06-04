Good lord, I’m warning you now, these are going to be popular, so make sure you read this information VERY carefully if you want to get your mitts on one.

Messina has created the more gorgeous baked Frankenstein Cheesecake x Cookie Pie, the Choc Malt Cheesecake Cookie Pie.

A choc malt cookie is filled with oozy vanilla malt cheesecake all topped with a crunchy choc-malt crumble.

INCREDIBLE.

Okay so how do you get one?

Make sure you set an alarm for 9 am, Monday 7th June as well as sign up for the presale HERE:

Order your Cookie Pie at that link, which will be refreshed at 9 am, and choose your pick-up day and time.

On it’s own, the Cookie Pie is $25 but you can pair it with tubs of gelato for the following prices.

Cookie Pie + 500ml tub – $35

Cookie Pie + 1ltr tub – $41

‍Cookie Pie + 1.5ltr – $45