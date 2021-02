Messina’s incredibly luxe Viennetta aka. Messinetta is back in a big way.

We’re talking fior de latte gelato with choc chips, chocolate fudge and a thick piping on vanilla chatilly on top.

The matte look comes from a chocolate velvet spray.

GOOD BYE.

Orders are open and available today, Monday 22nd and are a little pricey but also not really for what it is!

1L tubs are going for $30 and you can pick them up from Friday 26th of Feb until 28th Feb at your store of choice.

Advertisement

Advertisement