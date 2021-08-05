Oh god, Messina’s weekly creations are sending me into a tizzy because of how disgustingly good they are.
Next week you’ll have the chance to order a bake-at-home crumbly pie that’s chock-a-block full of milk and dark choc chips, caramel custard, waffle cone spread and coated in cone crumble!
The famous Waffle Cone Spread is a Messina original creation that’s made for literally blending waffle cones into a smooth spread and honestly…. yes.
The Cookie Pie Kit comes with a tub of Messina gelato and you can choose your fave flavour in-store!
The pie just needs to be popped in the oven for 30 minutes and it’s gonna bubble and ooze and fill your home with that GORGEOUS bakery scent to get you in the mood.
The pie serves 2-6, bake at 165C for 25-30 minutes and then rest for 10 minutes… eat within 3 days (as if it’ll take you 3 days).
How To Get Your Cookie Pie Kit
- Sign up for the presale here
- Order your Kit here Monday 9th August, during your store release time (below)
- Choose your pick up day and time between 13th – 15th August
Stick to your time people, we’re in a pandemic!
- Pick up your kit and leave straight after collecting
STORE RELEASE TIMES:
NSW PICK UP FROM: All stores except The Star
🕟 11:00AM – NSW stores group 1 on sale
CIRCULAR QUAY
SURRY HILLS
BONDI
RANDWICK
MIRANDA
🕠 12:00PM – NSW stores group 2 on sale
BRIGHTON LE SANDS
TRAMSHEDS
PARRAMATTA
DARLINGHURST
🕡 1:00PM – NSW stores group 3 on sale
DARLING SQUARE
NEWTOWN
ROSEBERY
PENRITH
🕝 9:00AM – All ACT & QLD stores on sale
BRADDON
KINGSTON
FORTITUDE VALLEY
SOUTH BRIS
🕞 10:00AM – All VIC stores on sale
BRUNSWICK EAST
FITZROY
RICHMOND
WINDSOR
The Bundles:
Cone-Ception Cookie Pie + 500ml tub – $38 (
Cone-Ception Cookie Pie + 1ltr tub – $44
Cone-Ception Cookie Pie + 1.5ltr – $48