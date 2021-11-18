Messina’s Christmas Coma package has upped its game this year.

If you’re planning to feed a small army this Christmas then this might be for you.

If you enjoy eating leftovers for the months following Christmas then this definitely is for you.

Their dessert pack includes a magical Messinatella semifreddo trifle which includes Messinatella (Messina’s version of Nutella?) crémeux, choc mud cake with Messinatella fudge, caramelised white choc mousse, choc coated puffed rice, candied hazelnuts, vanilla cream chantilly, hazelnut semifreddo, and choc hazelnut crumble.

The work of art is topped with a handmade white choc gold sheet and milk choc hazelnut globe filled with oozing Messinatella.

BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE…

Alongside the trifle, you’ll receive 1L of Messina Brandy Custard.

BUT WAIT, THERE’S MORE…

You’ll also get a gingerbread and dark choc chip cookie pie and trust me, they’re famous, they’re popular, they sell out.

The cookie pie comes frozen because it’s for you to bake at home, so your house FILLS with the smell of freshly baked cookies just in time for your guests to arrive.

Also to top it all off, all your goodies come in a Messina branded cooler bag and who doesn’t love merch?

The entire pack comes to $230, and while that feels expensive, the trifle itself serves 20-30 people!!

Sign up here for first access!

ONLINE RELEASE SCHEDULE

🕘 9:00AM – All ACT & QLD stores on sale

🕙 9:30AM – All VIC stores on sale

🕚 10:00AM – NSW stores group 1 on sale (Bondi, Circular Quay, Miranda, Randwick, Surry hills)

🕛 10:30AM – NSW stores group 2 on sale (Brighton Le Sands, Darlinghurst, Parramatta, Tramsheds)

🕐 11:00AM – NSW stores group 3 on sale (Darling Square, Newtown, Penrith, Rosebery)

COLLECTION TIMES:

From Tuesday 21st – Friday 24th December, during store opening hours.