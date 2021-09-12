Every time I tell myself I’m going to eat healthily, Messina always releases some amazing creations to make me cancel my diet plans.

Messina is bringing back their extremely popular bake at home red velvet cookie pie.

The cookies pie contains a dense red velvet and choc chip cookie baked into a pie and filled with a thick layer of cream cheese custard.

A little tip from us, to make this creation even better, chuck your cookie in the microwave for a few seconds and then throw a scoop of gelato on top and voila, you’ve created perfection!

We’re sure these will be extremely popular, so jump onto their website and order yours ASAP!