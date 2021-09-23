Messina’s insanely popular Basque Cheesecake Hot Tubs are back next week for their weekly specials!

If you love cheesecake, this is as cheesecake as cheesecake gets and quickly grab a tissue because there’s gonna be drool hanging out of your mouth by the end of this description.

The 1L tubs are filled with a gorgeous creamy basque cheesecake gelato, topped with a silky, light and huge slice of toasted basque cheesecake.

Expect subtly caramel flavours especially from the torched topping.

Set to release on Monday the 27th of September for pick up between 1st-3rd of October, sign up here for an email reminder of when they go on sale.

TRUST ME, these bad boys sell out fast!

When you order on Monday, check your store release times below, you’ll get the opportunity to choose a date and time between the 1st-3rd of October to pick up.

Make sure you stick to your allotted time so everyone is abiding by COVID-safe practices.

The 1L tub will cost you $35 and will happily keep in your freezer if you want to buy a few and make it last.

RELEASE SCHEDULE

‍Please note: once they go on sale they will remain on sale at that location until sold out!

🕘 9:00AM – All ACT & QLD stores on sale

BRADDON

KINGSTON

FORTITUDE VALLEY

SOUTH BRIS

🕙 9:30AM – All VIC stores on sale

BRUNSWICK EAST

FITZROY

RICHMOND

WINDSOR

🕚 10:00AM – NSW stores group 1 on sale

BONDI

CIRCULAR QUAY

MIRANDA

RANDWICK

SURRY HILLS

🕛 10:30AM – NSW stores group 2 on sale

BRIGHTON LE SANDS

DARLINGHURST

PARRAMATTA

TRAMSHEDS

🕐 11:00AM – NSW stores group 3 on sale

DARLING SQUARE

NEWTOWN

PENRITH

ROSEBERY

