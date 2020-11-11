Messina’s ‘Christmas Coma Mega Trifle Pack’ is up for grabs next week and it looks absolutely… divine.

It involves a giant rocky road trifle that boasts layers of cherry flummery (soft dessert pudding), rocky road crunch, coconut chiboust (light coconut cream), chocolate mud cake, milk chocolate gelato and topped with glace cherries and caramelised peanuts!

While the trifle is the star, the ‘Trifle Pack’ comes with a Dulce De Leche Sourdough Panettone by Sonoma Bakery.

The spiced brioche is baked over 36 hours and stuffed with their house-made Dulce De Leche, Messina chocolate and Italian dried fruit, nuts and spices.

The pack also comes with 1L of Messina brandy custard in a Messina branded bottle and a Messina branded cooler bag to take it all home in.

It’s all a little luxurious so expect a slightly luxurious price.

At $200, you’ll get all of the above with the trifle estimated to serve 20-30 people.

You MUST pre-order online by joining Messina’s VIP Mailing list and pick up is available at all stores.