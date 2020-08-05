Menulog has today announced that they will fund all delivery fees from Melbourne restaurants while the city is under curfew.

The offer is in place for all orders placed between 8 PM and midnight.

Menulog Marketing Director, Simon Cheng, said: “Throughout the pandemic, we have continued to monitor the situation in each state to ensure we are providing as much support to the entire Menulog community as we can. We know Melburnians are doing it tough right now – whether they are business owners facing harsher restrictions or customers that can’t go out to get food. We hope this additional free delivery initiative will offer a little help in this terrible time.

“We will, of course, continue to prioritise health and safety above all, closely following Government advice. Contact-free remains mandatory across all orders and we have distributed thousands of masks to couriers across the State.”

All Melbourne Menulog customers will find the free delivery code in the ‘For You’ section of the App.