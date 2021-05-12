World Cocktail Day is coming up on Thursday 13 May and it’s the perfect excuse to treat yourself to something a little bit fancier – and it’s even better when it doesn’t cost a single cent.

Monkey Shoulder is rolling into Welcome To Thornbury to help Melburnians celebrate… and they won’t be doing it subtly.

The whisky brand has transformed a cement mixer into mammoth cocktail making machine. It stretches 12 metres long, is 4.2 metres tall and will be making free drinks for the first 200 people to rock up after 5.30pm.

It could also be a historic evening out in Melbourne’s north as Monkey Shoulder hopes to find ‘Australia’s Swiftest Cocktail Mixer’. All bartenders are being invited to come down to the venue to try and break the world record set by a New Yorker who managed to make 18 cocktails in one minute.

Anyone who is keen to give it a shot can register to see if they can shake up the competition.

Monkey Shoulder’s World Cocktail Day celebrations kick off at Welcome To Thornbury from 5.30pm, Thursday 13 May at 520 High Street Northcote.

