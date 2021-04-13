It has been revealed that a vacant block of land in Melbourne’s north-east could soon be transformed into a go-to for fast food.

Yarra Ranges Council is reportedly considering an application for development in Chirnside Park, located on 266-268 Maroondah Highway which would see a new McDonald’s, KFC and Taco Bell move into the community.

The $15million project also includes 10 retail premises, five shops and a food and drink premises.

The land was originally owned by German hypermarket chain Kaufland which canned their plans to launch in Australia.

A McDonald’s Australia spokesperson said the development would create hundreds of jobs for the community.

“Every McDonald’s restaurant is committed to supporting the community within the area it operates through job creation, economic investment and ongoing training and development opportunities,” the spokesperson said.

Community members can find information about the application here.

