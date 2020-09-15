Melbourne’s pop-up bar on the Yarra, Arbory Afloat, has announced its reopening date for 2020.

The people behind the floating bar have announced that they will be welcoming back punters from October 26.

The date marks the first day that Melbourne enters step 3 of its roadmap out of the current COVID-19 restrictions.

The pontoon bar will this year have an Aussie Beach House theme with a Mediterranean-inspired menu.

Organisers have been waiting to find a date to reopen since April this year, now, the lifting of some restrictions means that the pop-up bar is able to plan its reopening.

But if you are wanting to make a booking you will have to hang tight, reservations will not open until the beginning of October.

You can find more info about Arbory Afloat over at its website.

