A staff member at a Woolworths in Melbourne has tested positive to Coronavirus and customers are being told to monitor their symptoms.

The team member last worked at the Victoria Harbour supermarket on July 18.

Shoppers who went to the Woolworths last Saturday and start to feel unwell have been urged to contact the Department of Health hotline.

The store has now reopened following a deep clean.

“We contacted our Victoria Harbour team members and are providing our full support to those required to self-isolate in line with advice from the health authorities,” a Woolworths spokesperson said.

“While the risk of transmission to customers and team members is low, the safety and wellbeing of the local community is our priority.”

The staffer worked from 3pm to 8pm on July 18.

