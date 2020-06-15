Woolworths will build a new supermarket in Glen Iris, after the sale of a commercial property that is currently home to Arnott’s Biscuits.

The new supermarket will be at 173 Burke Road and Woolworths state development manager Don Foulds said a “state-of-the-art, full-line Woolworths supermarket” would be installed on the site.

The supermarket will talk to local residents about their plan before proceeding but the building should commence within the next months.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to deliver a high quality mixed-use residential and retail development,” Mr Foulds said.