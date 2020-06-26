Students at Melbourne’s Girls College have been told they cannot order UberEats to school, to ensure the risk of spreading Coronavirus is minimised.

The school had previously banned delivery services but has now doubled down on its directions.

The Richmond school sent a note, as seen by the Herald Sun, saying “These policies have been in place since the beginning of 2019, but it is particularly relevant at this time, when we are trying to limit the number of adults on site due to coronavirus.’’

Students caught ordering in will now have their food confiscated and will have to spend time in detention.

“UberEats and other food delivery services are not allowed at MGC during school hours. This applies whether students leave school grounds to meet drivers, drivers enter school grounds or food is passed through school fences,” the statement went on to say.

The school says the cafe is open for every break and lunch and can be ordered in advance online.