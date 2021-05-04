Rocky road lovers – it’s time to ditch your diet.

Yarra Valley Chocolaterie, Great Ocean Road Chocolaterie and the Mornington Peninsula Chocolaterie have kicked off their month-long festival dedicated to all things rocky road and oh my goodness, it is going to be a very SWEET time!

There will be 31 different flavours of this old-time favourite to try including Caramelised Popcorn, Berry Tiramisu, Mint Mania and Cranberry Gin Fizz.

Now, we won’t blame you if over three dozen blocks of rocky road seems a lot to taste in one sitting so you can take a home a Rocky Road Festival Box for $110.

There will also be a special menu of desserts to try including rocky road-infused pastries, ice creams, sundaes, waffles, hot chocolates… this is beginning to sound like the best day out ever!

Oh, and did we mention you can even create your own 1kg rocky road that the Chocolaterie will ship to your door? CYA!

Yarra Valley Chocolaterie, Great Ocean Road Chocolaterie and the Mornington Peninsula Chocolaterie‘s Rocky Road Festival is on until the 31st of May.

