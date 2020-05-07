A Melbourne McDonald’s employee has tested positive to Coronavirus.

The store, in Fawkner, will remain open.

A spokesperson for McDonald’s said the employee had not been working for the past week, as they were self-isolating.

“There is no suggestion the employee was exposed to COVID-19 in the restaurant,” the spokesperson said.

“The employee last worked at the restaurant on Thursday 30 April.”

All other employees at the restaurant have been informed of the infection and the store has been given the all-clear from the Department of Health and Human Services to remain open.

“McDonald’s response, including its communication with its employees and sanitisation procedures, is above and beyond the Department’s requirements and the restaurant is approved to remain open,’’ the company said.

