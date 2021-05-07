As Melbourne continues to reset after ‘unprecedented times’, more restaurants after swinging open their doors again.

Fans of Italian food will be have another local to get around this month with The Grand Dining Room returning to the scene after a 14 month-long break on May 12th.

Not only will Head Chef Maro Kobayashi be leading the charge when it comes to dishes such as Wild Boar Ragu Lasagna and signature Roast Duck with Semolina Gnocchi, but there is a monthly special which will be super fun for foodies.

On the first Sunday of every month, The Grand Dining Room will be hosting an Italian Yum Cha. It’s exactly how it sounds – delicious food from The Grand’s kitchen served in small, steamed baskets.

Expect oysters, roast pork belly, piccolo pizza, and crab risotto to be on the menu. There are also sweet treats like lemon tarts and divine tiramisu to finish your experience off.

The Grand Dining Room is located at 333 Burnley Street, Richmond. To book, head here.