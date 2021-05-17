It’s time to take your Sunday session and turn it up to a notch… “Beer Christmas” has arrived in Melbourne.

After being put on hold for a year, GABS is finally back in town from Friday 21st to Sunday 23rd May to help beer lovers raise a glass with some of the best breweries on home soil and New Zealand.

There will be over 110 festival beers & ciders to try out on the day that are made especially for the event. These brews turn out to be a pretty big deal – just think about the likes of Two Birds Taco, Yeastie Boys Gunnamatta and Feral’s Biggie Juice.

“The excitement is palpable. We have already received lots of messages about how excited people are about getting back to GABS – both the visitors and the brewers. People can’t wait to get back together and celebrate their love for great Aussie craft beers,” GABS organiser, Mike Bray said.

There will be plenty of grub available too from local food trucks, as well as whisky bars, beer hall games, music from the ‘house band’ and roaming entertainers to keep you on your toes.

GABS Festivals pops up at the Melbourne Exhibition and Convention Centre from Friday 21st to Sunday 23rd May. Tickets start at $45 each. Go here for more information.

