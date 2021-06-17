It’s no secret that Melburnians love a good cheese platter and with so many varieties of soft, hard, blue and more… it can be hard to wrap your head around it.

It’s time to treat yourself to the ultimate day of dairy when ‘Mould, A Cheese Festival’ finally swings into town this August!

After taking a long break, the people behind cult wine event Pinot Palooza are teaming up with award-winning cheesemaker Nick Haddow of Bruny Island to bring foodies an experience that’s worth the wait.

Your ticket includes four hours of unlimited tastings of over 100 different types of cheese (yep, you read that right). You’ll also get a wine glass to taste from and to take home from the event as a little souvenir from the big day.

If you’re in the mood for something else, the bar will be stocked with whisky, sake, beer and cider. There will also be a full food program with dishes from local chefs and vendors available to purchase – a brilliant opportunity to support businesses when they need it the most.

MOULD will arrive in Melbourne on Friday August 13 – Sunday August 15. Find it at the Meat Market, 3 Blackwood Street, North Melbourne. Sessions vary. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased here!